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Why Is Letting Go So Difficult?
early thoughts on a complicated topic
Jun 28
•
Rebecca
3
1
How Many Lives Are You Living?
Why time feels different if healing
Jun 21
•
Rebecca
6
2
1
Happy Struggles
an appreciation of life metric
Jun 7
•
Rebecca
5
1
May 2026
The first meeting in 6 years
no. 1 in a series of firsts
May 31
•
Rebecca
7
2
2
The Blueprint of a Breakdown
the ultimate after-after party
May 24
•
Rebecca
3
1
On (Faltering) Attention
and what it means for the healing format
May 17
•
Rebecca
5
2
Can You Even Help Someone Without Training?
5 starting tips on how to turn help into a skill
May 10
•
Rebecca
6
2
April 2026
An Attitude Shift toward Substack
(Yes, on Substack)
Apr 26
•
Rebecca
8
1
2
March 2026
When the Healed Version of You Still Gets Annoyed
I thought healing would always mean I rise above. It doesn't.
Mar 22
•
Rebecca
7
3
On Staying Embodied in the Age of AI
AI makes it easy to leave your body behind. On disembodiment, decision-making, and why pee breaks matter.
Mar 1
•
Rebecca
2
February 2026
A Cavewoman's Glow Up
on weight loss, epiphanies, Elizabeth I
Feb 22
•
Rebecca
4
Ilia Malinin’s Olympic Heartbreak and the Science of the Comeback
Dear Companions,
Feb 15
•
Rebecca
6
1
2
© 2026 rebecca eydeland
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