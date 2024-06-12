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Rebecca
Jun 12, 2024

I love this. Thank you. Cranialsacral was one of the best things I did when I was really really sick. No idea how she moved the pain. The questions you ask are similar to mine. If we become pure by virtue of being sick or imprisoned let's say, is it the same as getting their of your own volition. And yes, a thorn does not negate health. Apparently Eli Wiesel had a headache his whole life except in a concentration camp. He said he didn't let it bother him. What have you tried for anemia?

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Amber Horrox 🗝️Warrior Within's avatar
Amber Horrox 🗝️Warrior Within
Jun 12, 2024

Thanks for sharing your story and getting on it so quick into losing your health🙏 I am pretty obsessed with reading the journey of others. Those of us living with and moving through chronic illness are my go to reads these days, the stories I am most interested in.

“the hardest lesson has been learning to go with the flow, to let go of expectation and practice non-attachment”.

For me, when I shared with my audience the other year that slowing down was up there with my greatest challenges made me feel sick to my stomach. I had no idea how common this was. Nor did I realise what was to come….

…the hardest of all has been learning to winter. To make space for myself in a world that says there is no room for the inconvenience of periods and femininity. So hard in fact, that it was easier to be physically bedbound ill, in severe and agonising pain than it was for me to close my work diary down, say no (repeatedly), and rest rest and more rest.

It was easier to lose the 2.5 weeks to 2 menstrual migraine attacks as I had in the years prior than to rest, retreat and close myself off from the world as I slowly got better.

Incidentally, learning to do this has taken me beyond what many see as medically possible.

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