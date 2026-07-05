Dear Companions,

On America's 250th birthday, I found myself thinking about what resilience really is.

For instance, I have always believed great artists needed to suffer.

Dostoevsky with the firing squad, Hemingway with his shrapnel, Vonnegut in the meat locker. Nietzsche with his head. Kahlo with her body. Proust stuck in bed.

But it’s possible I have been giving suffering too much credit.

C.S. Lewis was wounded at the Battle of Arras. But instead he wrote an entire memoir, Surprised by Joy, about a specific experience of joy that reorganized him.

He first encountered Joy as a young boy when his brother created a miniature garden in a biscuit tin. Later, while reading Beatrix Potter and Norse mythology.

Certain people can be transformed by positive experiences. They called it post-ecstatic growth (PEG).

Falling in love. Witnessing the birth of a child. Spiritual experiences. Moments of awe. Unexpected success.

It’s the same type of growth you find in traumatic experiences. Better relationships. Greater self-esteem. A different understanding of themselves and the world.

In fact, some of the very people who are most transformed by trauma also seem especially transformed by joy.

Why do these big moments seem to reorganize some lives, while barely touching others?

One possibility is that some people are simply more biologically responsive to experience than others. For instance, there are some “plasticity” genes that may contribute..

DRD4 dopamine receptor gene – has been associated with greater sensitivity to rewards, novelty, and environmental influences. People carrying it have sometimes been described as more “plastic”: they may fare worse in adverse environments but better than average in supportive ones.

5-HTTLPR serotonin transporter polymorphism – a variation in the serotonin transporter gene. Earlier research suggested the short allele increased emotional sensitivity.

But genes are not the whole story.

Nurture, epigenetic, and gene environment interactions may also determine one’s responsiveness.

This was reflected in a study of more than 1,000 pairs of identical twins, which found striking differences in anxiety and depression despite the twins sharing the same DNA. The same twin who was most reactive, was also most impacted by positive interventions like CBT.

A pediatrician named W. Thomas Boyce also found that highly reactive children lived at the extremes. In nurturing environments, they were among the healthiest children in school. In neglectful ones, they became some of the sickest.

So what can be done with the sensitive among us?

The difficult babies. The difficult temperaments.

The people who, at first glance, appear sensitive, or less resilient.

From a psychological standpoint, differential susceptibility suggests some people may derive disproportionately greater benefit from high-quality environments and interventions.

A remarkable teacher.

A life-changing friendship.

A community that makes meaning possible.

Highly sensitive people don’t simply need protection from bad environments. They may also have more to gain from good ones.

A Healingvrse.

The reverse may also be true. People who appear naturally resilient may simply be less affected by their environments overall. That resilience can protect them from adversity, but it may also mean they experience less dramatic change when the environment improves.

So, the next time you’re tempted to dismiss your own sensitivities, remember it may be the very thing that allows you to be transformed, given the right moment…and the right support.

Perhaps this is true of America too. Maybe America is not just a resilient nation, but a sensitive one.

Happy Independence Day from the Healingvrse,

Rebecca