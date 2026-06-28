Dear Companions,

Monique, my new osteopath, said something that threw me through a loop.

She said my body is stubbornly still holding on to the pain.

Her judgment: I would have to learn how to let go.

Let go?

Everything about the past five years has been an exercise in letting go!

I’ve built up a Herculean indifference to so many situations it’s practically inconceivable. I’ve read just about every major study I could find on neural pathways, and how to reroute and starve the ones that suck. I’ve listened to hundreds of hours by people like Dan Buglio who heal pain by methods of indifference. I’ve devoted well over the proverbial 10,000 hours to practicing it.

But when I told this to Lena, my guide in the Healingvrse, she replied:

Oh.

Well, if indifference and letting go are different things...then I’m back at square one.

Worse still, letting go wasn’t the same thing as being patient, setting boundaries, or recovering from people-pleasing, lessons which I’d been collecting like feathers in my cap.

Here instead of a new feather, Monique handed me back the dead bird itself.

I always thought letting go was a factor in success or greatness.

Take Rafa. One of the greatest tennis players of all time. He spent much of his career managing pain — a congenital foot condition, recurring hip and back problems. He relied on anti-inflammatories (two perforations in his stomach) just to stay on the court. At times he was numbing his foot so completely he couldn’t feel it. He estimated that playing through pain accounted for not one or two Grand Slam titles, but perhaps ten or twelve.

In this framing, letting go means no Rafa. No Vikings. No Maccabees. No stories of conquest, endurance, and persistence against impossible odds, which are equally important to my own healing journey.

But perhaps letting go occurs at a far more subtle level than that.

It might not have anything to do with the objective, but with how you process the emotions that arise along the way.

Maybe that’s why letting go is so elusive.

It sits somewhere between determination and stubbornness, greatness and suffering. Not in the goal itself, but in the emotional landscape that surrounds it. Like the intercellular environment that surrounds the cell, and allows the cell to maintain homeostasis through constant exchange with the work around it.

For me, letting go might begin in three places:

Intellectually, I may understand something. But that doesn’t mean I’ve accepted it emotionally. I need to stop bringing the same unmet need to the same place or person. Repeated disappointment, is in fact, repeated expectation. I need to allow myself to acknowledge that it wasn’t enough. Avoid explaining it away, or jumping straight to forgiving it. Just: I needed more. This wasn’t fair. I shouldn’t have had to carry this alone. I always, always! try to skip this step. I always try to push my anger outward, and then resolve it. Which leads to perhaps the most important emotion I need to learn to sit with... Grief. You can do all the work, and still be sad. I never considered grief as its own lingering step that can continue deep into healing. I always assumed grief was self-pity. Or something reserved for life’s biggest losses. Maybe grief is exactly what you feel when you stop resisting reality.

Since stumbling upon this realization at 2 a.m., mid-flu, I’ve been sitting with the feeling of grief in so many ordinary moments. The hot punch in the chest. The warmth that pools behind the eyes. Like a splash when you step barefoot into a puddle, surprised by how hot it has become under the summer sun.

Oddly, it has brought me a deeper sense of presence than any mindfulness practice I’ve tried to this point.

With much love from the Healingvrse,

Rebecca