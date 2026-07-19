Dear Companions,

My daughter peeks under the covers to make sure I’m not naked. Satisfied by my propriety, she climbs in and tucks herself under. Roughly 20 seconds later, she kicks me completely awake. It’s 6am.

How do I know? The birds tell me. Wren. Robin. Catbird, and so on, all squawking. The preemptive earplugs, which I dutifully screw in every evening, have, at some point, fallen out.

We trudge out to the porch, armed with electric toothbrushes, and squish the dew between our toes. I don’t know if it’s her toothpaste or mine that’s squirting about on the grass. I realize, actually, there is one earplug still in my left ear. I like this half-quiet.

The morning porch has become part of our routine. We get her ready for camp there. We listen to music. She dances and twists. I search for the sun in the sky. The puffy sun returns the glare.

I have been actively avoiding the sun for years. One of the earliest harbingers of my Long Covid was a sun allergy that lasted five years. It began after a trip to Mexico where I took acid, missed my flight home, and, among other things, stopped being able to tolerate the sun.

Whenever the sun touched my skin, hives appeared. It sucked. The allergy has mostly disappeared, but I still treat the sun with care. No laying out.

It doesn’t take much morning sun to stimulate POMC, a precursor protein that gives rise to β-endorphin, the body’s own opioid. I learned about POMC from Dr. Jack Kruse, courtesy of A in the Healingvrse. He made me tingle too on the dance floor when we met, although nothing happened between us.

In the car, the scalding leather seats burn my thighs as my skirt rides up my legs, one knee tucked against my body. Hot sand trapped inside the Crocs I'd left out on the porch somehow finds its way into my underwear.

I get my first season pass to the local outdoor pool. I have not had a pass to anything besides medical appointments in five years. Now I can make a goal requiring some predictability: swimming 1,500 yards. I suppose that goal is ridiculous for someone who hasn’t exercised much in five years, except for the muscle memory from tens of thousands of hours of practice growing up.

The pool deck is a funny place. With no awareness of the advent of AI. You will overhear conversations. Observe the stroke of another. And procrastinate without a phone.

I submerge like a coat hanger, one appendage at a time. The cold water pours over my head. I decide the pool and POMC work well together. They electrify my body.

I begin with freestyle, but after a few laps, I switch to my back…then breast. At some point, I hop up and down looking for my pink hair tie. That counts as a lap.

I’m wearing sunglasses in the pool. This is my disguise. I am tricking my mitochondria to come out of their shell.

I swim 300 yards, then stop, even though I could go longer. That’s because the symptoms don’t come during the swim. They arrive afterwards. The clinical name is Post-Exertional Malaise. Very Tolstoyan, I know.

Later, I walk to the local grocery store. Only one earbud works, and through it, Robert Wright predicts that in five years, the only people making money will be in bands from Brooklyn. Like Chanel Beads, my sister’s boyfriend’s band. “This reminds me of Gen Z MGMT,” L says as the four of us drive down Amagansett lanes blasting their latest album on my birthday.

Is it trite to say it was the least anxious birthday I’ve had? My sister gave me a beautiful necklace made by an anarchist. My parents wrote me a reflective card featuring my Substack. Friends called, and I could simply accept their love. I didn't feel the need to squeeze more out of it. I drank two glasses of Sancerre, and when the cake came out, I almost vomited.

At the store, I shop for fresh fluke, slaw, and pico de Gallo. Easy dinner. Like me. So easy, I treat myself to a Diet Coke on the way back. The aspartame chemical sludge tingles on my tongue, a Carthaginian revolt against my healing stack.

Larazotide, a peptide that repairs the intestinal barrier. BodyBio PC for cell membrane health. I’m taking 25 other things based on the 28 vials of blood I submitted a couple months ago.

I sneak a bite of L’s flour taco for dinner, ridiculing it at the same time. “You just cannot eat American gluten, guys,” I scold, mouth full.

In keeping with the occult of circadian rhythms, I turn my screen off at 9:30pm. I allow myself the luxury of falling asleep to podcasts. On AI. On the Byzantine Empire. They hum like machinery in a cafeteria, until my phone dies, or I am asleep.

With eyes closed, I still feel it. My mitochondria vibrating from the heat, the sun, the hot leather, the Coke, and the swim.

I am like AI coming alive, welded in the blazing fire of the pandemic, the vaccine, a mutant with disabilities, but also the superpower to feel. I am being compressed, in the way that mankind was compressed over millions of years, in the way AI neural systems are today. In that compression, consciousness emerges, they say.

It’s been a good day. I can count such good days on my hands, but soon I’ll need to use my toes too.

Of course I think about what’s waiting for me in North Carolina. I’ll share that soon.

With much love from the Healingvrse,

Rebecca