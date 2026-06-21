Dear Companions,

My daughter turns six in under 3 months. I am preparing for the inevitable.

Doesn’t it feel like time has flown by?

If I’m trying to keep things pleasant, I’ll say sure. It is the answer people want to hear, the answer that allows everyone to move on. To disagree feels almost sacrilegious.

But if I’m being honest, I can’t agree. Not when it comes to my Long Covid and vaccine injury. I’ll give a slack-jawed, raised-eyebrow look, the universal expression of polite dissent.

I’ve come to think that while most people are living one life, someone healing is often living three.

There is the life everyone can see.

The pick-ups. The dinners. The bustling environment of packing all sorts of bags. The meeting for endless array of decisions. I am there.

Then there is the life of my body.

The appointments. The experiments. The setbacks. The pain. The needles. The Keto. The times I’ve stared into the mirror and bore a hole into it wishing it would envelop me and take me away.

And then there is the life of the mind.

The post-traumatic growth work of making meaning. Untangling old patterns. Rebuilding trust. Learning how to wrestle with what’s been lost, or gained, or making the narrative make sense.

And, in fact, there’s a fourth life, too.

The one before. The person I was before any of this happened.

I wish my daughter knew her. So I hold onto that time as well.

I crawl into my mind’s eye and revisit the thoughts I had years ago. What occupied me. The urges. The compulsions. The spontaneity. The assumptions I carried about how life worked.

And so time expands. Not into three lives, but four.

But maybe time is flying by. And what I’m mistaking for presence, is but the long streaks they leave in the sky long after they have passed.

With much love from the Healingvrse,

Rebecca