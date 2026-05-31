Dear Companions,

After, shudder, five years, six if you count pregnancy during COVID, I’m facing a new slew of “firsts” in my healing journey.

Some will be big and make sense, like getting on a plane in September. Others are embarrassing for me to share. They appear superficial.

Anything I list in this series is something I’ve either been terrified of, ruminated over, or avoided so intensely it made me feel like I was no longer a member of society.

The first is the holy grail: a MEETING.

Making the first meeting had been hard for me. I knew who I wanted to do it with: my first and oldest mentor, O.

For years, we have bantered over how bad Spirit Airlines is, sending each other news clippings of bad reviews, bailouts, M&A terms. Then it finally went under.

If Spirit Airlines was going to collapse, I thought, I had to restore order to the world…by reemerging.

But every time I opened the email to message him, I froze.

What if I had a panic attack? An uncontrollable migraine with a drooping eye? How could I explain the mystery of the past five years? If I said vaccine injury, would that make me MAGA? Was saying “burnout” enough?

When I met O in my twenties after law school, I was such a confident beast. The last time he saw me, I was pitching 200 professionals at a demo day in Google HQ in Midtown.

I became convinced I needed some superficial thing to help catapult me back.

First: highlights.

I saw Meg because she makes sure nothing touches my scalp. Afterward, I fell asleep like a rock, an immune response to the drift of chemicals above my head.

Still, even ensconced in my blondish glow, I couldn’t quite press send.

Then: a bag.

Finding a luxury bag became this strange little side quest during the pandemic. I know as much as a fashion editor.

When I got sick, buying an expensive bag became impossible. It felt both ABSURD and weirdly high stakes. This is how everything started feeling. Social gatherings. Work. Decisions.

And suddenly, she appeared: a Bottega Veneta Jodie bag in Fondant color, excellent condition, 60% off retail.

No logo. The slouch of it. The chocolate brown. It felt intentional, yet anti-performative.

The quest was over. I went home and emailed O.

I picked out my outfit: a Mara Hoffman white linen button down, brown Cole Haan loafers. All old. And my new bag.

the meeting field notes

O arrived slightly late from a contentious board meeting. I forgot just how aggressive the business world was.

When he walked in, he was immediately recognizable: smiling, hugging, wearing essentially the same backpack and uniform I remembered from ten years ago.

The only moment I “lost control” of the meeting was the beginning. I was describing something about motherhood, and I felt that cold internal wave rise through my body, the unmistakable beginning of a panic attack, where time expands and contracts like a balloon.

I shifted a few times in my seat, and grabbed at my bag to pull myself out of the spiral, until I steadied. A reflexive attempt at grounding and sensory anchoring.

After that, we sat there for nearly two hours talking about Healingvrse, AI, startups, Colombia, fertilizer, Bolivian wool, old peers, trade schools, and the housing crisis.

It was like riding a bike, although I wasn’t as sharp in certain areas. For instance, when O suggested introductions, I couldn’t immediately point to the use case. That will be included in my follow-up email.

And the pitch itself was fragile. Next time, I would focus less on my look, and more on my substance.

But O is such a pro that he instantly understood the gist, and was able to give me useful pointers.

Notes from the meeting:

-focus on churn: what makes people come back 3x

-create as much value for free as possible before monetizing (he agreed it could become especially powerful if insurance companies eventually covered parts of the experience)

-subscriptions are becoming harder businesses; charge later through products recommended within the Healingvrse

-the “solo founder” myth is mostly fake; find a product co-founder, or at minimum, a real team

-even deeply technical AI founders now have to build public-facing identities

-useful data visualizations alone can become products (“remember Mint?”)

-he had been teaching engineering graduates in Colombia how to build in the era of AI, and his message was to go niche, where AI remains generalized. He describe a company specializing in legal discovery that was doing well

And with that, he gave me a slew of new introductions which he could never truly know, I was only just ready to pursue.

With much love from the Healingvrse,

Rebecca