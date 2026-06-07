Dear Companions,

I have a strange relationship with the frustrations of daily life. Car running out of gas. Someone being late to meet me. Cleaning the fish tank by myself.

They are annoying. Sometimes fill me with rage. But as they were for so long out of reach, I also feel gratitude for them.

I call these happy struggles.

They surface throughout my day, like fins breaking the water.

Researchers who study post-traumatic growth describe two phenomena that seem relevant here. One is a greater appreciation of life: finding visceral value in ordinary things.

The other is something called benefit finding: the ability to hold gratitude and frustration, simultaneously, and without either canceling the other out.

My fish tank struggles are exemplary of this.

Even with the help of AI, I cannot figure out exactly what is wrong with this tank. It gets cloudy quickly. Faintly smelly. It’s possible the sunny placement, surrounded by windows, is contributing to a bacterial bloom. Summer’s an accelerant.

I’ve covered the backside. I’ve changed the filters. Still the cloudiness returns.

This past week, I committed to a full water change for the 30-gallon tank. This is undoubtedly a feat of strength.

I pumped half-water jugs, hauled them to the backyard, and spilled them at a safe distance. I did this over the course of an hour. I rested on the stoop of the porch, wiping my brow, and bringing awareness to what could be interpreted as the feeling of bulging biceps.

When we first “won” Floatie at the fair ten months ago, her tank was tiny and perfectly manageable for me.

Floatie outgrew it, and me, quickly.

Afterward, the big tank sat empty while Floatie peered over from inside his transient tank from the fair. There was no way I was getting all the new water back in, we both thought.

I had to enlist L to refill the tank. He joked about putting Floatie in the bigger tank, the “ocean.” But I knew he would never do that. This is a person who will diligently capture a centipede (or ant, or any bug) in my grandmother’s beautiful cup and usher it out.

The fish tank was clear for the rest of the night. I was proud. I would glide past the tank, delighting at my work, and Floatie would sway his body alongside.

By the time I woke up…cloudy again.

I felt a flash of irritation. My biceps had deflated into soreness. Surely I had better things to do with my barely-there-health?

Floatie is otherwise calm. Always hungry.

I’ve concluded that the tank needs a new or larger filtration system. That is the next prong of attack.

I peer down again into his habitat. He emerges from the fog and eyes me up and down, before presenting with a host of hungry fish faces.

I’m catching up to him.

With much love from the Healingvrse,

Rebecca