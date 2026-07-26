Dear Companions,

Ever get the feeling like you close your eyes and enter a Narnia? For me, it’s happened in the shower a few times. A deep yet expansive nothing. A moving black hole. Burrowing underground, or being blown by the wind, as though a feather.

For you, it might happen at the dinner table when you stare off. Or outside, bare feet on grass. I’ve seen you do that, eyes closed, wry smile. Gone.

It’s accompanied by a tiny, super-breath that pushes you into this other realm.

If Healing is akin to ice swimming, then this breath is the kind that happens after you break the surface, and take the sweetest breath of your life.

Minus the large gulp and theatrics. This breath is hardly audible.

I wondered if there was a name for such an extraordinary relaxing agent. It’s the equivalent of a sigh, but on steroids.

In the 1970s, Harvard physician Herbert Benson came up with the concept of the relaxation response: the body’s innate ability to shift from bracing to restoration. In essence: the opposite of fight or flight.

From there, the entire mind-body field was born.

His ideas seem simple to us, as the generation accustomed to wellness, longevity, pandemics, and now an onslaught of untested peptides.

He proposed that simple practices like sitting quietly, focusing on a repeated word or phrases, maintaining a passive attitude, and practicing regularly, could reliably reduce stress.

More recently, neuroscientists like Huberman have popularized research showing more specific mechanics, like how the physiological sigh (two short inhales followed by one long exhale) is one of the fastest ways to reduce acute stress. Immediate. Measurable. Impactful.

But my experience in the shower is not just about stress. It is akin to a transient shift in consciousness.

Researchers studying holotropic breathwork and related breathing practices have found that sustained breathing can induce big changes in consciousness, feelings of ego dissolution, timelessness, emotional release, and deep peace, all without drugs.

But that typically happens in longer sessions. Sure, perhaps that state of mind is accessible on a continuum, but I’m not even sure I would call it breathwork.

Perhaps what I’m confusing for relaxation is something more similar to flow.

effortless attention

losing track of time

actions happen automatically

reduced self-consciousness

The difference is that flow usually happens during high engagement. Not flailing around in a shower.

How about non-dual awareness, which comes from traditions like Zen. The experience is like this: no separation between oneself and everything else.

People describe becoming the landscape, becoming the wind, simply existing without an observer.

Yes, that feels closer…

Because the next stage would be a mystical experience. Perhaps a step too far for a Tuesday shower.

Unity, transcendence of time and space, deep peace, and that particular ineffability, the sense that it was more real than ordinary reality.

So, maybe it has more to do with the journey. Does a body that has been healing every day, for years, sometimes suddenly experience profound peace and surrender? So in-tune and aware of an absence of pain, alive, feeling the moment?

You know what? Maybe it’s gratitude…

A dialogue between me and the powers that be. Saying thanks.

With much love from the Healingvrse,

Rebecca